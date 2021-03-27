STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to set up food processing units in 25 Parliamentary constituencies: Kannababu 

Published: 27th March 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE:  Agriculture Minister K Kannababu has informed that the State government would set up food processing units in 25 Parliamentary constituencies at an estimated cost of Rs 2,900 crore, out of which `1,300 crore will be utilised from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).
Addressing mediapersons in Secretariat on Friday, he said that food processing units will be set up according to the products of the respective areas. 

Stating that infrastructure development works will be taken up in agriculture market yards under Nadu-Nedu on the lines of the programme being taken up in education, medical and health sectors, the agriculture minister said that the works will be taken up at an estimated cost of `500 crore under two phases. 

Stating that the government is bringing reforms in the cooperative    sector and primary agriculture credit societies (PACS), he said that a transfer facility will be provided to employees working in the particular sectors. This apart, a HR Policy is also on the anvil, the minister informed .

As of now, the workers appointed in cooperative and PACS are working in the same bank till the retirement, but with the implementation of the HR policy, the employees will be transferred to banks in other areas as well, he said.

