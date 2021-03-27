HC to resume hearing on 3-capital pleas on May 3

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court will commence daily hearing on the petitions filed challenging the three-capital proposal and the CRDA Repeal Act of the State government, from May 3. The daily hearing of the petitions was started last year, but with the transfer of Chief Justice JK Maheswari, the hearing came to a stop.

The bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N Jayasurya, which took up the petitions for hearing on Friday, said they will decide on whether to conduct to the daily hearing physically or in hybrid mode depending on the Covid-19 scenario at that time.

The bench said that since there are a series of vacations to the court in April, they would start the hearing in May only so that it can be held on a daily basis. Advocate General S Sriram said the court should take up the matter immediately without adjourning the petitions to a further date.Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate DSNV Prasad Babu said the hearing should be conducted physically as there is a need to verify a large number of documents.