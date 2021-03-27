Jagan launches updated Spandana portal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For easy submission of grievances and their speedy redressal, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched the updated Spandana portal.In the updated portal, there are 858 subjects and 3,758 sub subjects instead of 2,677 subjects and 27,919 sub subjects earlier. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said officials and higher authorities should track the petition submitted by a person till the issue is solved and this tracking mechanism should be strong. “The grievances of the people should not be ignored and the officials of the CMO will directly monitor and review the scheme on a regular basis,’’ he said.

Jagan said the reason for rejecting a grievance or petition must be mentioned and if accepted, they must be addressed. “If any petition is not solved within the stipulated time, they should be noted and alerts should be sent to relevant officials. Clearing Spandana petitions will be a criterion for performance of the district collectors,’’ he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launching the updated Spandana portal at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday I Express

On the effective implementation of each and every scheme of ‘Navaratnalu,’ the officials should take necessary action as soon as they come to know that the names of eligible beneficiaries are not in the list, during the social audit.

“If anyone is left out after the social audit, they should be given an opportunity to apply for a period of one month from the date of implementation of the scheme,’’ Jagan said and wanted the verification of the applications to be completed in the second month and the funds should be released in the third month. The implementation of the scheme will be considered complete after the due process, he said. He directed the officials to ensure that house sites are allotted within 90 days of receiving the applications and said it is the responsibility of the officials to hand over the house site patta to the beneficiary in stipulated time.

The officials said around one lakh new applications were received for house sites and their verification is completed. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to re-verify the applications by next month and take steps to allot house site pattas to the eligible beneficiaries. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerabh Kumar Prasad, IT, Electronics and Communication Secretary G Jayalakshmi, Science and Technology Secretary Vijay Kumar, AP State Housing Corporation Managing Director D Narayana Bharat Gupta and Arogyasri CEO Dr A Mallikarjuna were present.