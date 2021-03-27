Mother allegedly slits throats of children 

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : A 26-year-old woman allegedly slit the throat of her two children with a blade before attempting suicide at Atrapalli village in V Kota mandal of Chittoor district on Friday. According to V Kota SI Raju, Meenakshi of Atrapalli allegedly tried to slit the throat of her five-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son with a blade, inflicting grievous neck injuries. Later, she attempted to commit suicide by slitting her throat.

On hearing their screams, neighbours rushed into the victim’s house and shifted the trio to a hospital in Kuppam. SI Raju said the police have initiated a probe into the incident to establish the exact reason, which prompted the mother to resort to the extreme act.