Prepaid meters in govt offices 

They are permitted to collect 2% cost of the cost of the meters every month along with electricity bill.

Published: 27th March 2021 03:20 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As per the request made by the Centre to install prepaid/smart prepaid meters in government departments, companies, bodies, urban local bodies, Panchayat Raj institutions by March, 2022 -- a pre- condition to release Tranche II payment under Liquidity Infusion Scheme under the Atma Nirbhar Abhiyan Scheme -- the State government has decided to replace existing meters with prepaid meters in all government departments, public sector companies/bodies, ULBs, PRIs by March, 2022 and issued order to this effect on Friday. The Discoms should procure and replace the existing meters before March 2022. They are permitted to collect 2% cost of the cost of the meters every month along with electricity bill.

