Six-member gang arrested 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Central Crime Station Police of the Nellore apprehended a six-member gang involved in various offences and recovered 104.330 gm of gold, 3 kg silver, Rs 7 lakh cash, two auto-rickshaws, two motorcycles and liquor bottles worth around Rs 15 lakh. The accused have been identified as Nirmal Roy (28), Gurum Taison (33), Lingiberi Rambabu (25), Behara Ramakanth Mahakula (29), Mukesh Singh (28) and Manubolu Abishek (23), while Babuli Hussain is absconding.