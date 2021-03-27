STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP sting op to cover up graft: YSRC  

He said the YSRC has been fighting for justice from 2014 onwards and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will always stand by the Dalits who lost their lands.

Published: 27th March 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Reiterating that TDP leaders were spreading false propaganda in the name of sting operations only to cover up their wrong doings, YSRC leaders said all such operations are not for doing justice to Dalits but to safeguard themselves and bluff people.Speaking to the media on Friday, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had violated SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and other Acts and deceived Dalits by tactfully grabbing their lands in the name of Amaravati land pooling.

“The CID has already taken statements from all the victims and TDP leaders were only intimidating the victims through their sting operations,’’ he said and questioned why Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana moved court without giving any clarification. The MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu and his men have looted over 4000 acres of lands from Dalits, including those distributed by the British in 1920. Besides these, he said that the previous government had allocated 90 acres of embankment lands in Amaravati region, which is prohibited under section 22A. 

He said the YSRC has been fighting for justice from 2014 onwards and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will always stand by the Dalits who lost their lands. “The court gave stay for only four weeks and all the details will be provided to the court,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh said the previous TDP government made Thullur as a capital after their benamis have purchased lands. He slammed Naidu for deceiving the public in the name of constructing world-class capital like Singapore and looting valuable lands from the poor. The MP alleged that Narayana tactfully snatched the lands from Dalits by engaging brokers to pay `5-10 lakhs.  “Naidu is responsible for the plight of farmers in Amaravati region,” he said and challenged Naidu for an open debate on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp