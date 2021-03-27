TDP sting op to cover up graft: YSRC  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that TDP leaders were spreading false propaganda in the name of sting operations only to cover up their wrong doings, YSRC leaders said all such operations are not for doing justice to Dalits but to safeguard themselves and bluff people.Speaking to the media on Friday, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had violated SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and other Acts and deceived Dalits by tactfully grabbing their lands in the name of Amaravati land pooling.

“The CID has already taken statements from all the victims and TDP leaders were only intimidating the victims through their sting operations,’’ he said and questioned why Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana moved court without giving any clarification. The MLA said that Chandrababu Naidu and his men have looted over 4000 acres of lands from Dalits, including those distributed by the British in 1920. Besides these, he said that the previous government had allocated 90 acres of embankment lands in Amaravati region, which is prohibited under section 22A.

He said the YSRC has been fighting for justice from 2014 onwards and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will always stand by the Dalits who lost their lands. “The court gave stay for only four weeks and all the details will be provided to the court,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, Bapatla MP Nandigama Suresh said the previous TDP government made Thullur as a capital after their benamis have purchased lands. He slammed Naidu for deceiving the public in the name of constructing world-class capital like Singapore and looting valuable lands from the poor. The MP alleged that Narayana tactfully snatched the lands from Dalits by engaging brokers to pay `5-10 lakhs. “Naidu is responsible for the plight of farmers in Amaravati region,” he said and challenged Naidu for an open debate on the issue.