TTD invites applications for mass wedding programme

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As part of its agenda to promote Sanatana Hindu Dharma, TTD has decided to revive Kalyanamastu (mass wedding programme for the poor) programme.The TTD is contemplating conducting the programme on a big scale in all 13 district headquarters of AP and has invited applications from interested youths wanting to participate in the first phase of Kalyanamastu programme scheduled to be held on May 28.

Applications can be downloaded from the TTD website www.tirumala.org or can be procured from the HDPP assistants of the respective districts. The filled-in applications should be submitted before April 25 at the TTD Kalyana Mandapams.