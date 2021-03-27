TTD to organise Ugadi celebrations on April 13

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) is organising Sri Sharvari Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations at the Mahati Auditorium here on April 13 in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. Eminent scholar Bala Subramaniam Shastri will render Panchanga Sravanam at 9:30 am. Later, prizes will be given away to children of TTD employees who excel in dress competition. Cultural programmes will also be organised to enthuse the audience. Ugadi Pachadi will also be distributed to the gathering.

