TTD to organise Ugadi celebrations on April 13
TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) is organising Sri Sharvari Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations at the Mahati Auditorium here on April 13 in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.
Published: 27th March 2021 03:04 AM | Last Updated: 27th March 2021 12:06 PM | A+A A-
TIRUPATI: TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) is organising Sri Sharvari Nama Samvatsara Ugadi celebrations at the Mahati Auditorium here on April 13 in strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines. Eminent scholar Bala Subramaniam Shastri will render Panchanga Sravanam at 9:30 am. Later, prizes will be given away to children of TTD employees who excel in dress competition. Cultural programmes will also be organised to enthuse the audience. Ugadi Pachadi will also be distributed to the gathering.
E-AUCTION OF TTD VASTRAMS FROM MARCH 29
- TTD is organising e-auction of used and new vastrams in 136 lots donated to Lord Venkateswara temple and other TTD temples from March 29 to 31
- For more details, interested parties should contact the TTD marketing office in Tirupati on 0877-2264429 during working hours or log into the State government portal www.konugolu.ap.gov.in or the TTD website www.tirumala.org