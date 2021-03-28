CID summons farmers cited in Alla Ramakrishna Reddy complaint

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing their probe into the alleged irregularities in alienation of assigned lands in the Amaravati capital region, Crime Investigation Department (APCID) officials on Saturday recorded statements of farmers whose names were mentioned in the complaint filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

Based on the MLA’s complaint, the CID registered a case against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal minister P Narayana and others. On Friday, five CID teams visited the farmers and summoned them to appear before the investigation officers in Thullur police station and regional CID office in Satyanarayanapuram.

The investigating officers recorded statements of two farmers — Pilli Joseph and Rajeswara Rao — pertaining to the land transactions and circumstances that led them to sell the lands before the announcement of the capital.

The CID had collected around 150 documents related to transfer of names, registrations and land conversions from Mangalagiri sub-registrar office. “CID officials are collecting all the details of farmers, addresses, photographs of the persons who created confusion that their lands are going to be alienated, and suspected benamis of persons who purchased lands,” said sources in CID.Sub-registrars, tahsildars and VROs will also be called soon for questioning.