STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

District reorganisation likely to be delayed

Reorganisation of districts in the state is likely to be delayed as the date of freezing of boundaries for 2021 Census has been extended to March 31 and it will be effective till the Census is over.

Published: 28th March 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reorganisation of districts in the state is likely to be delayed as the date of freezing of boundaries for 2021 Census has been extended to March 31 and it will be effective till the Census is over. As the country faces the second wave of Covid and with the focus being laid on vaccination, it is expected that it will take some more months for the government to commence the Census, delaying the formation of new districts. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced to increase the number of districts in AP from 13 to 25, taking every Parliamentary constituency as a unit. The government had also begun the exercise by constituting committees some months ago. 

However, it appears that the state government is not so keen on the issue now because of the ongoing Covid vaccination drive.In response to the information sought under the RTI by Inaganti Ravi Kumar of Vijayawada on the commencement of Census 2021, mapping of the new jurisdictions, freezing of boundaries, the Office of the Registrar General of India informed that due to the outbreak of Covid-19, Census 2021 and other related field activities have been postponed until further orders and the new dates are  yet to be decided.

It was informed that for the Census 2021, initially the period from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2019 was for the mapping of the jurisdictional changes and date of freezing of boundaries was December 31, 2019.Due to the outbreak resulting in the postponement of Census and all other related field activities, the date of freezing of boundaries has been extended to March 31 for all the States/Union Territories and will be effective till the Census is over, the RTI reply said. 

As per the circular issued by the Registrar General of India, freezing of boundaries will be in force till the completion of the Census and it will restrict creation of new districts, change in jurisdiction of already existing districts, de-notification of already existing districts, creation of new sub-districts, change in jurisdiction of already existing sub-districts and other similar changes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp