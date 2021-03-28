District reorganisation likely to be delayed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reorganisation of districts in the state is likely to be delayed as the date of freezing of boundaries for 2021 Census has been extended to March 31 and it will be effective till the Census is over. As the country faces the second wave of Covid and with the focus being laid on vaccination, it is expected that it will take some more months for the government to commence the Census, delaying the formation of new districts. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced to increase the number of districts in AP from 13 to 25, taking every Parliamentary constituency as a unit. The government had also begun the exercise by constituting committees some months ago.

However, it appears that the state government is not so keen on the issue now because of the ongoing Covid vaccination drive.In response to the information sought under the RTI by Inaganti Ravi Kumar of Vijayawada on the commencement of Census 2021, mapping of the new jurisdictions, freezing of boundaries, the Office of the Registrar General of India informed that due to the outbreak of Covid-19, Census 2021 and other related field activities have been postponed until further orders and the new dates are yet to be decided.

It was informed that for the Census 2021, initially the period from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2019 was for the mapping of the jurisdictional changes and date of freezing of boundaries was December 31, 2019.Due to the outbreak resulting in the postponement of Census and all other related field activities, the date of freezing of boundaries has been extended to March 31 for all the States/Union Territories and will be effective till the Census is over, the RTI reply said.

As per the circular issued by the Registrar General of India, freezing of boundaries will be in force till the completion of the Census and it will restrict creation of new districts, change in jurisdiction of already existing districts, de-notification of already existing districts, creation of new sub-districts, change in jurisdiction of already existing sub-districts and other similar changes.