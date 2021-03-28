Eight from TN killed in a road mishap at Nellore

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Eight persons were killed and four others suffered severe injuries in a ghastly road accident on the Nellore-Mumbai National Highway near Damaramadugu village under Buchireddypalem mandal of Nellore district on the early hours of Sunday.

According to Buchireddypalem Police, a group of 15 persons hailing from Tamil Nadu state went to the famous Srisailam temple in Kurnool district. They were returning to Chennai when the tempo traveller in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck near Damaramadugu village.

Seven persons, including the driver Gurumurthy, and five women and two men died on the spot. The injured were shifted to Government General Hospital in Nellore city for better treatment.

Nellore rural DSP Y Harinath Reddy said the driver, who was driving at a high speed, might had dozed off the wheel leading to the mishap. Buchireddypalem Police registered a case and are investigating.

