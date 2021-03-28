STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eight from TN killed in a road mishap at Nellore

A group of 15 from Tamil Nadu were returning from Srisailam temple in Kurnool when the tempo traveller rammed into a stationary truck.

Published: 28th March 2021 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Eight persons were killed and four others suffered severe injuries in a ghastly road accident on the Nellore-Mumbai National Highway near Damaramadugu village under Buchireddypalem mandal of Nellore district on the early hours of Sunday.

According to Buchireddypalem Police, a group of 15 persons hailing from Tamil Nadu state went to the famous Srisailam temple in Kurnool district. They were returning to Chennai when the tempo traveller in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck near Damaramadugu village.

Seven persons, including the driver Gurumurthy, and five women and two men died on the spot. The injured were shifted to Government General Hospital in Nellore city for better treatment.

Nellore rural DSP Y Harinath Reddy said the driver, who was driving at a high speed, might had dozed off the wheel leading to the mishap. Buchireddypalem Police registered a case and are investigating.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nellore accident
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp