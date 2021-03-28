STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

For second year in a row, Andhra govt brings out budget in form of ordinance

The government did not conduct the mandatory legislature session to pass the Budget before March 31, citing elections to the local bodies and the by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat as the reas

Published: 28th March 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: For the second year in a row, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday brought out the state Budget in the form of an Ordinance that authorized an expenditure of Rs 70,983 crore for a few months of the 2021-22 financial year.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan promulgated the 'Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (Vote-on-Account) Ordinance, 2021,' authorizing the government to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund of the State for a part of the financial year, commencing on April 1.

The Governor also issued the 'Andhra Pradesh Appropriation (No 2) Ordinance, 2021,' authorizing a supplementary expenditure of Rs 7,955 crore during the 2020-21 financial year.

The government did not conduct the mandatory legislature session to pass the Budget before March 31, citing elections to the local bodies and the by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat as the reasons.

The Chief Ministers Office circulated the Budget papers to the ministers online recently and thus the Cabinet approved the Ordinance.

This was subsequently communicated to the Governor, upon whose approval the Ordinance was promulgated on Sunday.

Last year, the government skipped the Budget session of the legislature due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and brought out an Ordinance.

It conducted the legislature session in June 2020 and passed the Budget for 2020-21 financial year.

The opposition parties found fault with the government over promulgating an Ordinance for the second year without conducting the Budget session of the legislature.

"This is nothing but bankruptcy of the government.

It only exposes the gross contempt of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government towards the people, the legislature and the opposition parties.

Getting the Budget approved through an Ordinance is an evil tradition set in by the Jagan regime," Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and former Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu lashed out in a statement.

The state Congress working president N Thulasi Reddy said it was unfortunate that the government got the Budget approved in the form of an Ordinance without conducting the legislature session.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh Budget 2021 Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Celluloid and Sensibility: Telling the stories that matter | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan (Photo | Infosys.com)
Mapping The Mind | Kris Gopalakrishnan | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp