Give reasons for rejecting land papers in writing: Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has made it clear that the officials at the sub-registrar offices should mandatorily accept documents from those who approach them for land registration and if there are any objections pertaining to the documents, they should reject them only after explaining in writing the reasons for their the same. The High Court said it would be considered a violation of the rules, if the documents were rejected without pointing out the reasons in writing.

The High Court issued these orders in a writ filed by a petitioner, N Mahesh from Nellore, stating that the officials at the Kavali sub-registrar office rejected his documents for registration of a house without specifying any reasons. Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate TC Krishnan said the officials at the Sub-registrar office (SRO) have the responsibility to register a document after collecting the stamp fee if all the documents are correct. In case there are any objections, the documents can be rejected after specifying the reasons in writing.

Krishnan said in case of the petitioner, the sub-registrar rejected the registration of the document without giving any reason. Justice U Durgaprasad Rao said several similar petitions are being filed in the court. He said the rules clearly specify that officials, when rejecting a document for registration, have to mandatorily record the same in the name of ‘Registration Rejected’ in Book-II. However, in the case of the petitioner, the Kavali sub-registrar failed to do so, Justice Durgaprasad Rao observed.

He directed the High Court Registry to send the order copy to the Inspector General (Stamps and Registration) for circulating them to the SROs across the State. Justice Durgaprasad Rao said that if similar petitions of denial of registration without specifying the reasons in writing are filed before the High Court in future, the SROs will be made responsible and summoned.