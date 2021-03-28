STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Intruder tries to break open temple hundi in Andhra Pradesh

An intruder made a vain attempt to break open the hundi in Govindaraja Swamy temple  in AP on Friday night.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  An intruder made a vain attempt to break open the hundi in Govindaraja Swamy temple  in AP on Friday night. The incident came to light only after security staff examined the footage of CCTV cameras on the temple premises on Saturday morning. They immediately informed the police.

Tirupati Central Crime Station DSP G Muralidhar said the intruder, suspected to be an old offender, had made a futile attempt to break open the hundi. As per the preliminary investigation, the intruder entered the temple like any other devotee. He hid himself somewhere in the temple till security guards closed it on Friday night. Later, he tried to break open the hundi to steal cash and other valuables. The CCTV cameras captured his movements. 

In the CCTV camera footage, the intruder was seen moving in the temple freely. He also tried to damage the cameras. After making a futile attempt to steal cash and valuables from the hundi, the intruder walked out of the temple after it was opened on Saturday morning along with other devotees, the DSP said. CCS sleuths inspected the temple and collected technical evidence. Four special teams have been formed to nab the intruder.

