Krishna district adds 500 Covid cases in 7 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 46 containment zones have come up in the wake of fresh spurt in coronavirus cases in the district, said Krishna collector A Md Imtiaz. Over 500 infections emerged in the last seven days, out of which 424 were reported from Vijayawada alone, and the remaining from Jaggaiahpet, Penamaluru and Kankipadu mandals.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here on Saturday, Imtiaz said two persons—a resident of Vatsavai, and a South Africa returnee—had tested positive for the new strains of the virus. The district administration will continue to follow the ‘3T’ formula of testing, tracking and treatment to contain the further spread, which is primarily due to the large-scale violation of Covid-19 guidelines, the collector added.

Sample from the foreign returnee had been sent to a Pune laboratory for analysis, and his primary and secondary contacts have tested negative. Taking a serious note of the matter, the administration, with the help of the health department, has launched serosurveillance to trace cases of the new Covid strains.

On the vaccination drive, he said over 45,000 have been completely vaccinated.

The vaccination drive was also conducted at Chillakallu, Chandragudem, Edara in Agiripalli mandal, Cheruvu Madhavaram in G Konduru mandal. Those above 45 years of age are eligible for the inoculation come April.Imtiaz, however, ruled out speculations of a lockdown in the region. Joint Collectors L Siva Shankar, K Mohan Rao, DM&HO M Sushasini and other officials were also present.