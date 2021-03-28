STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Only schools with positive cases to shut, says minister Audimulapu Suresh

Referring to the infections reported in the institutions across the state, the minister said 168 students of a private college in Rajahmundry had tested positive.

Published: 28th March 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Adimulapu Suresh

Education minister Adimulapu Suresh during video conference with all district JCs and education department officials in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has reiterated that there is no proposal to close schools and colleges, and only those educational institutions where Covid-19 cases are reported will be shut. Asking teachers and students to be cautious in view of the second wave of Covid-19, Suresh said three masks will be given to every student under ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’. The minister was speaking to joint collectors and education officials on the measures to contain Covid-19 spread in educational institutions, over a video conference from Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan office here on Saturday. 

“We will intensify sample testing in schools and colleges. Intermediate practical exams will be conducted on Sundays as planned.” He noted that despite the pandemic, which disturbed a full academic year, education of the students in virtual and physical classes continued by streamlining the classes and syllabus. 

Referring to the infections reported in the institutions across the state, the minister said 168 students of a private college in Rajahmundry had tested positive. "Instructions have been given to officials concerned to identify the primary and secondary contacts of the infectees. Strict action will be taken against the managements which fail to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines. 

“With the spike in the positive cases, the government has intensified sample testing. The virus is spreading fast again, and the public must follow all precautionary measures put in place to stop the spread.” 
To ensure that the new academic year goes on smoothly, standard operating procedures have been formulated, and special monitoring cells at district and zonal levels will be established to thoroughly monitor the situation, Suresh added. The joint collectors were asked to supply hand gloves to the school staff serving food.

“With the schools set to function half days from April 1, the teachers should ensure that the students attend classes on time. Biometric system has been updated, and instructions have been passed on for thorough inspection of biometric devices and attendance.” School Education commissioner V Chinna Veerabhadrudu, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan project director K Vetriselvi and Board of Intermediate Education commissioner V Rama Krishna were also present.

