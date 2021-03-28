STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 900 coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh for second consecutive day

Meanwhile, the surge of new infections continued with 947 cases emerging from the 42,000-odd samples tested during the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am.

Published: 28th March 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

vaccine drive

The cumulative cases in Andhra had crossed the 8.97 lakh mark. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The surge of new infections continued with 947 cases emerging from the 42,000-odd samples tested during the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. This is for the second consecutive day that the State reported over 900 cases. The cumulative cases in the State had crossed the 8.97 lakh mark. The virulent spread of the virus was witnessed in Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, Guntur, and Krishna districts.

These four districts reported over 100 new cases with Chittoor reporting the highest of 186 new infections. The recoveries, however, stood at just 377 taking the active caseload to over 4,700. With the daily count of new infections crossing 100 since the past few days, the active cases in Chittoor is inching towards 1,000. It has the highest of 874 active cases followed by 623 in Visakhapatnam. 

