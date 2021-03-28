Rs 148.41 cr for infra works in Ongole YSR colonies 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government has sanctioned Rs 148.41 crore for developing infrastructure facilities, including drinking water borewells and electricity supply, in 396 YSR-Jagananna housing layouts under the Ongole Urban Development Authority (OUDA) limits. At present, the borewell drilling works are going on at various layouts and laying of electricity lines will be started soon.

There are 10 municipalities, including the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC), and 48 mandals having 679 villages under the jurisdiction of the OUDA, which has 68,095 sanctioned pucca houses for the urban and rural poor families.

As the state government has distributed house site pattas to all the beneficiaries of the district from December 25 to January 20, 2021, now the government is going to provide infrastructure facilities at those layouts.

“For all the 396 housing layouts under the OUDA limits, the government has sanctioned Rs 148 crore to provide infrastructure facilities including the water supply related works and electricity related works. The works will be started very soon,” a Housing department official told TNIE.