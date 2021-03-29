3.58 lakh to take Inter second-year practical exam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 3.58 lakh students will appear for the Intermediate second-year practical examination to be conducted from March 31 to April 24, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) commissioner V Ramakrishna. No physical hall tickets will be issued for the examinations this year—students can download them from “bie.ap.gov.in”.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, Ramakrishna said that all the RIOs have been informed to follow the instructions given for the smooth conduct of the practical examinations adhering strictly to the Covid-19 norms issued by the Centre. The examinations will be conducted in two sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. In all, 947 examination centres have been set up, where 2.60 lakh students from MPC stream and 98,462 students from BiPC stream will appear for the practicals, he informed.

The commissioner also said that chief superintendent will be appointed for private unaided junior colleges from government or aided junior colleges to monitor the conduct of the practical examinations. The practicals will be conducted under the surveillance—CCTVs will be installed in Botany, Zoology, Chemistry and Physics labs. The CCTV footage will be verified if any complaints are received. Every day session wise OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number of the chief superintendent for opening the already downloaded question paper.

If the examination functionaries, students were found resorting to any malpractice, action will be taken under the Andhra Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Rules, 1997. Practical record books should be punched with a nail in one or two places to avoid their reuse and should be kept session wise, batch wise until declaration of the results.

Instructions have been issued to accommodate 10 members each out of 20 in one room and the remaining 10 in another room to avoid crowding, Rama Krishna added. The practical examinations will be conducted in the next available batch to students who suffer from Covid-19.