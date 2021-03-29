Andhra Pradesh: 1,005 new coronavirus cases emerge from 31,000 samples

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded more than 1,000 new infections on Sunday, taking the total Covid cases past the 8.98 lakh-mark. For the first time after November 26, 2020, the daily count crossed the 1,000-mark.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 1,005 new infections emerged from 31,142 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. Guntur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and Krishna accounted for more than 700 of the new cases. On Saturday, 947 new infections emerged from 42,696 samples. The surge in Covid cases can be clearly seen with more than 1,000 new cases reported from just 31,000-odd samples on Sunday. The total samples tested in the State so far has surged past 1.49 crore.

Guntur recorded the highest number of 225 new cases, taking its total to cross 77,000-mark. On the other hand, the new recoveries stood at 324, pushing the active caseload to 5,394, which is the highest since December 9, 2020.

The caseload in Chittoor is more than 1,000. Vizianagaram is the only district in the State with a caseload of less than 100. Two fatalities, one each from Chittoor and Krishna, were reported taking the Covid toll to 7,205.