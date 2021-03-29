STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Executive capital will be relocated to Vizag very soon: Botcha Satyanarayana

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said the executive capital is likely to be relocated to Visakhapatnam very soon. 

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said the executive capital is likely to be relocated to Visakhapatnam very soon. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said, “We are confident that the cases will be resolved soon and executive capital will be relocated to Visakhapatnam. Our government is determined to ensure that the State will benefit from the decentralisation in the coming years.’’

Botcha said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to develop the State on all fronts. “Three capitals is our policy and we will impress upon the court on our policy and form three capitals for the State. It may happen at any moment,’’ he said. Botcha also lashed out at the Opposition TDP for trying to halt the development of the State by approaching the courts. “Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has only one agenda — stall development and welfare schemes in the State,’’ he alleged.

On the conduct of elections to 32 municipalities and corporations, which could not be held due to various reasons, Botcha said they will be conducted soon and added that the process is underway to conduct the elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs. “Merging of some villages into Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation will be done as early as possible and elections will be conducted after completion of the process,’’ he said, adding that the merger of villages is pending in the court and the decks will be cleared soon. A suitable place would be chosen to shift the central vegetable market from Rajamahendravaram, the minister said. 

