Four dead, 20 hurt as two RTC buses ram into each other in Andhra's Vizianagaram district

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four persons were killed and 20 others suffered injuries in a collision between two APSRTC buses and a domestic gas cylinder-laden lorry at Sunkarimetta in Vizianagaram district in the early hours of Monday.

According to information reaching here, two RTC buses coming from the opposite direction collided with each other owing to poor visibility as thick smoke generated from the burning of garbage from the roadside dumping yard engulfed the route.

A gas cylinder-laden lorry coming from behind rammed into one of the buses.

Both drivers of the two RTC buses and two passengers died in the mishap. Police and RTC officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospitals in 108 ambulances.

Minister for transport Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) enquired with the RTC officials about the mishap and asked officials to ensure the best treatment to injured persons.