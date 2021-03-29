STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt holds roundtable conference with IT firms

Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, the IT firms accorded priority to cosmopolitan cities to set up their base.

Published: 29th March 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at luring investments and generating employment in the Information Technology sector, the State government has organised a roundtable session with CEOs of various IT firms to invite their suggestions in creating suitable infrastructure and other facilities for development of the IT sector in the State. According to reliable sources, a workshop will be held in Vijayawada on April 2. 

Besides explaining various initiatives being taken up by the government in the direction of giving a fillip to sector, “we will also seek the opinion of the CEOs on what is needed to make two tier, three tier cities and towns in the State as destination for the IT firms”, according to an official of the IT department. Stating that this will be the first of its kind initiative to collaborate with the IT and Electronics industry with focus on generation of employment for the people of AP, the official said the concept of work from anywhere has opened great opportunities in AP. 

“Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, the IT firms accorded priority to cosmopolitan cities to set up their base. But, after the lockdown and other factors, the IT firms provided work from home option for the employees and now they are focusing to expand their base to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Against such a backdrop, we have decided to invite the ideas of the CEOs of IT firms to grab the opportunities in the sector,” the official said. 

Besides unveiling the plans of the government such as setting up three concept cities, internet libraries along with workstation facility, works in 30 skill development centres (SDCs) and other initiatives, the government also wants to the industry to take steps for generating more employment in the sector, another official said, adding that the invitation was sent to select IT firms owing to the Covid -19 norms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp