Andhra govt holds roundtable conference with IT firms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at luring investments and generating employment in the Information Technology sector, the State government has organised a roundtable session with CEOs of various IT firms to invite their suggestions in creating suitable infrastructure and other facilities for development of the IT sector in the State. According to reliable sources, a workshop will be held in Vijayawada on April 2.

Besides explaining various initiatives being taken up by the government in the direction of giving a fillip to sector, “we will also seek the opinion of the CEOs on what is needed to make two tier, three tier cities and towns in the State as destination for the IT firms”, according to an official of the IT department. Stating that this will be the first of its kind initiative to collaborate with the IT and Electronics industry with focus on generation of employment for the people of AP, the official said the concept of work from anywhere has opened great opportunities in AP.

“Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, the IT firms accorded priority to cosmopolitan cities to set up their base. But, after the lockdown and other factors, the IT firms provided work from home option for the employees and now they are focusing to expand their base to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Against such a backdrop, we have decided to invite the ideas of the CEOs of IT firms to grab the opportunities in the sector,” the official said.

Besides unveiling the plans of the government such as setting up three concept cities, internet libraries along with workstation facility, works in 30 skill development centres (SDCs) and other initiatives, the government also wants to the industry to take steps for generating more employment in the sector, another official said, adding that the invitation was sent to select IT firms owing to the Covid -19 norms.