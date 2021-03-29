Ranganatha Raju's ‘lazy farmers’ remarks flayed 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP took strong exception to the remarks of Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju that paddy cultivation has become a lazy profession with the farmers growing crops without doing any hard work.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the TDP MLA said that it was shameless on the part of the minister to say that paddy cultivation has become a profession of lazy fellows. The TDP MLA asked the ministers to explain why they were unable to fulfill their election promise of ensuring remunerative prices for crops.