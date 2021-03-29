Perni Venkataramaiah inaugurates bus depot in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, along with APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director RP Thakur, inaugurated the Ramachandrapuram bus depot near BHEL Hyderabad on Sunday. The new facility was developed in 2.25 acres of land at an estimated cost of `16 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramaiah said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the welfare of APSRTC employees and merged the Corporation with the State government. He said that the State government is taking all steps to implement the promises made to the employees.

He said that the government would provide medical facilities to the employees and also shift them to other departments who want to retire on health grounds. He also directed officials concerned to look into the issue of leave encashment of employees.

Later, the minister inspected the bus parking space, rest rooms for drivers and vehicle washing plants. He instructed the officials not to compromise on the facilities being provided to the drivers and other staff. Thakur said that steps are being taken to provide pay arrears to the employees at the earliest. Executive Directors A Koteswara Rao and KS Brahmananda Reddy and other officials were present.