STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Perni Venkataramaiah inaugurates bus depot in Hyderabad

Executive Directors A Koteswara Rao and KS Brahmananda Reddy and other officials were present.

Published: 29th March 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, along with APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director RP Thakur, inaugurated the Ramachandrapuram bus depot near BHEL Hyderabad on Sunday. The new facility was developed in 2.25 acres of land at an estimated cost of `16 crore. 

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramaiah said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the welfare of APSRTC employees and merged the Corporation with the State government. He said that the State government is taking all steps to implement the promises made to the employees. 
He said that the government would provide medical facilities to the employees and also shift them to other departments who want to retire on health grounds. He also directed officials concerned to look into the issue of leave encashment of employees.

Later, the minister inspected the bus parking space, rest rooms for drivers and vehicle washing plants. He instructed the officials not to compromise on the facilities being provided to the drivers and other staff. Thakur said that steps are being taken to provide pay arrears to the employees at the earliest. Executive Directors A Koteswara Rao and KS Brahmananda Reddy and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp