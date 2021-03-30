8,000 Indiramma houses, built under late YSR, remain unoccupied in Kurnool

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Over 8,000 Indiramma houses remain unoccupied at Jagannatha Gattu near Kurnool. These houses were built during former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s regime in 2006 at an estimated cost of Rs 65 crore. Though the beneficiaries were allotted houses, they were not fit for occupation as basic amenities such as roads, drainage, water, among others were absent. Due to lack of coordination between officials of Transco, RWS, R&B and municipal officials, basic facilities remain a far cry at Jagannatha Gattu.

As per 2006-07 records, 8,431 houses were constructed at Jagannatha Gattu at a cost of Rs 64.7 crore, 2,412 houses at Johrapuram at a cost of Rs 17.61 crore, 576 houses at Dal Mill Colony at a cost of Rs 4.21 crore and 110 houses at Bibinagar at Rs 2 crore.

Except Jagannatha Gattu, houses in remaining colonies have been occupied. Mahabub Basha, a beneficiary said, “After sunset, we dare not step out of home since Jagannatha Gattu is deserted. There is no protection to the family members, particularly women and girls. The colony is literally cut off from the city.” A housing official said they have already sent proposals worth Rs 550 crore to develop infrastructure at Jagannatha Gattu.