997 new infections take COVID caseload in Andhra to 6000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The surge in Covid-19 cases continued in the State, more particularly in Chittoor, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts. The four districts accounted for more than half of 997 new infections reported in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. With the spike in daily count, the number of active cases surged past the 6,000-mark. However, the positivity rate has declined to less than 6 per cent after several months. The State achieved a landmark by conducting more than 1.5 crore Covid tests. Andhra Pradesh is the fourth big State in the country, which achieved the feat. Karnataka, Maharasthra and Tamil Nadu are the other States, which conducted more number of Covid tests.

Chittoor once again recorded the highest number of 181 new infections in the State, followed by Guntur with 152. With spike in daily count, the cumulative total of Chittoor has crossed the 89,500-mark.The number of Covid cases in Krishna crossed the 50,000-mark, while Nellore went past the 63,000-mark. Vizianagaram recorded the lowest daily count of four, followed by West Godavari with 13. In all, 282 patients recovered from the virus.

Barring Vizianagaram, all other districts have more than 100 active cases each. Chittoor has the highest active caseload of 1,183. Five more fatalities were reported in the State, taking the Covid toll to 7,210. Meanwhile, the Police Department continued its awareness campaign on wearing face mask to curb the spread of Covid in the State. Violators of the face mask rule were fined as part of the awareness campaign.