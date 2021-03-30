STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At 40, Telugu Desam finds itself at crossroads

Asserting that none could wipe out the party, the former chief minister promised to “promote youth” and exhorted the activists to rededicate themselves to the cause.

Published: 30th March 2021 11:09 AM

TDP chief and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “In the next three years, we will reform the party in such a way that it will last for another 30 years,” TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu assured his cadre Monday, the party’s 40th formation day. Asserting that none could wipe out the party, the former chief minister promised to “promote youth” and exhorted the activists to rededicate themselves to the cause.

Confident though he sounded, the TDP finds itself at a crossroads four decades after its mercurial rise in State politics. It has seen electoral defeats and victories during this time but the string of defeats since the 2019 Assembly elections, including the unprecedent loss in the recent local elections, is slowly but surely pushing it inexorably towards an existential crisis. There are murmurs within the party, growing louder by the day, against the leadership’s tactics, and in fact, raising a question mark over Naidu’s leadership itself for the first time after he assumed the mantle in the mid-1990s dethroning NTR.

TDP founder NT Rama Rao on his way to MLA Quarters to announce the launch of his party in Hyderabad on March 29, 1982. Behind him is Jasti Chelameswar, a young lawyer at that time, who became an SC Judge later. Nadendla Bhaskara Rao is seen right to NTR and Daggubati Venkateswara Rao in front of him

Though there is no imminent threat to Naidu’s leadership, the signs are unmistakable. With age not on his side (he’s 71 now) and his son Nara Lokesh’s leadership skills failing to impress, a section of the party is seeking a change. TDP senior leader and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary claimed Monday that many changes may take place in the party. “Several people will come. We will look at ground realities. Be it Junior NTR, Balakrishna, Lokesh or people from several communities and regions... leadership will come up from the ground. We urge one and all to come voluntarily and strengthen the party,” he said.

Though Chowdary did not stress on just actor and late NTR’s grandson Jr NTR’s name alone, his statement created a flutter. Several party leaders voiced the same opinion off the record, pointing out that Junior’s entry could give the party much-needed “josh” and gravitate late NTR’s fanbase and youth towards the party once again. In fact, during the visit of Naidu to Kuppam last month, some party activists raised slogans demanding that Jr NTR be brought into the party fold. 

Now, party cadre want a crowd-puller leader

When contacted by TNIE, a senior leader of the TDP said there is no wonder the party cadres want new leadership. “Naidu projected his son Nara Lokesh as his successor by inducting him into the Cabinet, and also appointed him as the party general secretary. But, Lokesh, despite sweating it out, lost his maiden election from Mangalagiri much to the disappointment of not only himself and his father but also the party cadre. So it is natural for the cadres to want a crowd-puller,” he reasoned.

He further pointed out that the electoral results of the party were the worst in 2019 since its formation and its vote-share continued to decline in the recently held local elections, which raises questions over the capacity of the party leadership.

However, another party leader said the chances of Jr NTR coming into the party are bleak. “We will face the elections in 2024 under the leadership of Naidu,” he asserted.He clarified that no discussions were held in the party about Jr NTR and opined that the actor may not opt for politics at this juncture as he has a bright career in films.

In fact, there is no love lost between Jr NTR and Chandrababu Naidu. The actor’s father late Harikrishna was unceremoniously sidelined by Naidu after gaining his support at the time of dethroning NTR. Rumour has it that a section of the TDP leaders has indeed approached the junior NTR but it couldn’t be independently confirmed by TNIE. Going by “inside talk”, it seems the actor may step in at some point to wrest control of the party from Naidu. It could just be a question of when.
 

N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Formation Day
