Guntur gasps for lung space, parks ill-maintained

Play equipment lies idle at Gandhi Park in Guntur

Play equipment lies idle at Gandhi Park in Guntur. (Photo | Express)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Lack of adequate lung space and poor maintenance of parks plague Guntur city. There are around 20 parks in the city. Out of which, only a few are well maintained by local residential welfare societies, while others are in a dilapidated condition. 

Among the 20 parks, Gandhi park is the most sought-after destination for picnic lovers. The park is spread over six km and located opposite Guntur Municipal Corporation office. It was inaugurated in 1950 during the tenure of special officer Rao Sahab S Mukti Swami. It used to be a meeting place for freedom fighters. 
Swaraj Maidan pillar erected in 1939 in memory of martyrs of freedom struggle and a Clock Tower built in 1938 are major attractions. The park remained in utter neglect for 20 long years due to lack of maintenance and funds. After several requests from the public, GMC recently allocated Rs 6 crore for renovation of park. 

Under first phase of development works, renovation of acquaria, dinosaur theatre, open-air theatre, tree house, musical fountain and children’s play equipment, all worth Rs 2 crore were taken up. In addition to this, the authorities are also planning to construct a new skating rink with international standards for the benefit of children and youth. 

Raghuram, a walker at Gujjanagundla walking-track-cum-park said the park witnessed rapid development in the last few years, thanks to GMC and Gujjanagundla Walking Track Association. Recently, a gym was also opened in the park, he added.Newly elected Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said his priority is to create more lung space for residents. He said that the city has 9 lakh population and there are only 10 parks which are well maintained, adding that steps are being taken to develop more parks.

Comments

