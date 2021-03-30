STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three labs for tech support to aqua farmers come up in East Godavari, Srikakulam

The 'Aqua One Centres' provide tech support to aqua farmers, disseminate newer technologies and innovations and facilitate their wider adoption for the sector’s growth.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:50 AM

Representational image. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture has established two ‘Aqua One Centre’ (AOC) labs in East Godavari, and one in Srikakulam. The AOCs provide tech support to aqua farmers, disseminate newer technologies and innovations and facilitate their wider adoption for the sector’s growth.

Marine Products Export Development Authority chairman KS Srinivas, who took part in the launching ceremony on Monday from Kochi, said the labs were set up in a record time of three months.  In the first phase, 10 AOC labs were set up in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal; in the second, two labs were set up in East Godavari and one in Srikakulam. 

Collector Muralidhar Reddy, who inaugurated the labs in Malikipuram and Tallarevu, virtually, said aqua farmers in the area, especially from the SC and ST communities, would greatly benefit from the move. 

