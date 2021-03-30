Traffic restrictions for CM Jagan programme imposed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police have imposed traffic restrictions ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony for the second phase of flood wall works at Kanaka Durga Varadhi by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday. According to officials, the CM will reach the location at 10:30 am.

In a press release on Monday, Vijayawada police said the traffic restrictions will be in place from 7 am to 12 noon, and vehicles will be diverted through Eluru Road and MG Road. Heavy vehicles will be kept from entering Vijayawada as both the flyovers at Benz Circle and Kanaka Durga will remain closed till the afternoon.

The heavy vehicles going towards Vishakapatnam via Vijayawada from Chennai, will be diverted to Hanuman Junction. Those heading towards Eluru from Hyderabad need to take a diversion at Hanuman Junction, and reach the national highway via Nuzvid, Mylavaram, G Kondur and Ibrahimpatnam. Also, motorcycles and cars heading towards Vijayawada from Guntur will have to reach the city via Prakasam Barrage.