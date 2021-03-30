TTD issues new rules for pilgrims amid rising COVID cases

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: With the spike in Covid-19 cases, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has issued new guidelines for pilgrims visiting the shrine. In an official release on Monday, the TTD stated that pilgrims having the time slot for darshan, will be allowed through Alipiri only after 1 pm on the previous day of allotted slot. Similarly, pilgrims having time slots for darshan, will be allowed through Alipiri or Srivari Mettu footpaths only after 9 am on the previous day of allotted slot.