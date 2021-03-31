CM Jagan Mohan Reddy hails officials for record MGNREGS works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Congratulating the officials for the record performance in taking up works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said it is a proud moment for the State, which stood in top 3 in the country.By logging 25.50 crore person days in the 2020-21 fiscal under the scheme, Rs 5,818 crore was given directly to the labourers as wages. The district collectors and joint collectors should review the works under the scheme regularly, he said.

During a review meeting with District Collectors and SPs on ‘Spandana’ from his camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, the Chief Minister took stock of several issues and the schemes to be implemented in April and May.Observing that some of the districts are lagging behind in the construction of Village Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), YSR Health Clinics, he underscored the need for expediting the works so as to complete them by May and wanted the Collectors concerned to focus on the same.

He said Kurnool, Anantapur and Nellore districts are lagging behind in the construction of Village Secretariats and added that works were pending in Krishna, Nellore and East Godavari districts. Similarly, Nellore, Krishna and Anantapur districts need to expedite the works. He said RBKs will be launched on July 8 coinciding with the birthday of former Chief Minister YS Rajashekar Reddy and the government will support farmers from Kharif through the RBKs.

Construction works of Village Health Clinics should be completed on a war footing. The Village Clinics will be launched on August 15 and they will serve as referral points for Arogyasri.Stating that 94 percent of distribution of house site pattas is completed, he directed the officials to distribute the remaining 1,69,588 pattas at the earliest and complete the distribution of around 47,000 pattas under TIDCO. Reasons should be mentioned for rejecting an application for house site and the rejected applicants can reapply with valid proof. All the eligible persons should be given the patta within 90 days after receiving an application, Jagan said.

“We are going to construct 15.6 lakh houses in 8,682 colonies in the first phase of ‘Navaratnalu- Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme. The activity will commence on April 15. Water and electricity facilities should be made available in the layout in the meantime. Preparatory works like mapping, geo-tagging, registration of beneficiaries in AP Housing Corporation website and issuing job cards under MGNREGS should be completed by April 10. Officials at district and divisional level should be appointed as nodal officers to every municipality and mandal for monitoring the scheme,’’ he said.In all, 9,899 Bulk Milk Cooling centres are being set up, of which works are started in 3,841 places. The officials were asked to complete the works by August 31 to launch them in September.

Nadu-Nedu phase 2

The second phase of Nadu-Nedu in schools will start by the end of April. The officials said the works of the first phase in 15,715 schools are almost completed, except for painting works in some schools. The Chief Minister said auditing should be conducted on Nadu-Nedu works with a third party agency.

Anganwadis

The Chief Minister said 55,607 Anganwadis will be converted into pre-primary schools and the medium of instruction will be English. In all, 20,011 Anganwadis will be developed under Nadu Nedu in 2021-22, 16,072 Anganwadis in 2022-23 and 8,036 centers in 2023-24. Existing building will be revamped in 16,681 centres and the new building will be built in 27,438 centres. School education department will undertake works in 11,488 centres.

Spandana grievances

The Chief Minister said the grievances of the Spandana programme should be resolved in a stipulated time. The petitions should be received regarding 540 services. The district collectors should review the Spandana programme regularly. The Spandana portal is upgraded and the status of the petitions can be tracked and alerts will be sent if it’s not processed. Money will be credited to women under YSR Cheyutha in June, he said