Intensify vaccination after MPTC, ZPTC polls: Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that vaccination is the only way to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday suggested that officials intensify the vaccination campaign. Indicating that the state government is keen on completing the remaining six days process of elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs in the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the focus would shift on vaccination drive once the election process is over.

Stating that he would get the jab on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the vaccination drive should be intensified in urban areas from April 1 onwards. On the proposed village clinics, Jagan Mohan Reddy felt that such clinics would be needed for tackling pandemics such as Covid-19. “Complete the works of village clinics on warfooting. The village clinics would be inaugurated by August 15,’’ the Chief Minister said and added that the clinics will act as referral points for Aarogyasri at village level.