‘Make timely tax payment’

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Commissioner Ch Anuradha informed that a total of `2.18 crore was collected in the city on Tuesday. As Wednesday is the last day of the financial year, the tax collection counters at GMC Head Office, Circle Office, 106th ward secretariat at Palakaluru Road, 6th secretariat at RTC Colony, 66th Secretariat at Nallacheruvu and 195th secretariat at Budampadu will be open till 10 pm on Wednesday. She appealed to people to make timely payment of their property tax and help in the development of the city.
