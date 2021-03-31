Mayor vows to improve civic infrastructure

ONGOLE: Mayor Gangada Sujatha promised to strive to improve civic infrastructure in the city during the maiden council meeting of the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) held at the new conference hall here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that her top priority is to address the problems related to drinking water supply, especially in the colonies on the city outskirts. She said she would focus on resolving various civic issues. The meeting passed seven agendas. OMC chief K Bhagyalakshmi, corporators, municipal engineer Sundarami Reddy and other staff were present.
