Relay hunger strike near GVMC office from April 2

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag Steel Prabhutva Ranga Samsthana Parirakshana Committee has decided to expand the steel plant agitation beyond Kurmannapalem. An all-party trade unions and praja sanghala JAC meeting held here on Tuesday decided to organise relay hunger strikes at Gandhi Statue near GVMC office from April 2.

JAC convener M Jaggu Naidu said despite sustained agitations, the Modi government was going ahead with its plan for strategic sale of the steel plant to hand it over to corporates. At this juncture, it was the need of the hour to convert it as people’s agitation so as to protect the public sector undertakings, including the steel plant. As a part of it, the JAC has chalked out an action plan for the next couple of weeks.

He said the JAC meeting also decided to hold padayatra in various residential colonies and signature campaign to mobilise support for the agitation. A beach walk will be conducted on April 4 and a meeting of workers and farmers will be held on Beach Road at YMCA on April 18. He said the JAC has called upon the people of three north Andhra districts to participate in the farmers’ and workers’ rally and make it a grand success.

Meanwhile, Visakha Steel Yuva Workers called upon people to make the Chalo Collectorate on Wednesday by steel plant employees a success.