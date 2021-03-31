Tirupati bypoll: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to campaign for K Ratna Prabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is likely to campaign in the byelection to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency. BJP has fielded former IAS officer K Ratna Prabha in the ensuing election.

Party sources said Sanjay Kumar would tour the constituency during the second week of April. Sanjay attained fame after his fierce election speeches in the Dubbaka byelection and GHMC elections. He is also known for attracting Hindu voters, and using him would be a strategic move by the party to attract Tirupati voters in the renowned temple city.