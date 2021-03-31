Two held, illegal drugs seized at Penumaka

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: SEB officials arrested two persons for illegally manufacturing and selling illegal drugs at Penumaka village in Tadepalli mandal on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the SEB officials conducted raids at various places at Penumaka village and arrested Makkina Ram Manikanta and Noor Basha Durgavali for selling MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) in the form of tablets. The police also seized tablets worth `20,000 and 100 grams of ganja from them.

Speaking on the occasion, SP RN Ammi Reddy and SEB Additional SP Arif said the drug peddlers are targeting college students and youngsters. They appealed to the people to give information about any illegal activity in their areas by dialling 9490619395.