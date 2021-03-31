VVL files PIL in HC against RINL privatisation

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A PIL was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the Centre’s decision to privatise Vizag Steel Plant. Former CBI JD VV Lakshminaraya filed the PIL challenging the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic affairs (CCEA) to privatise Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

“The decision was unconstitutional and violation of the Articles 12, 14, 19, 21, 300-A and 226 of the Constitution,” he claimed and requested the court to set aside the decision of the CCEA. He also requested the court to direct the Union Finance Ministry and the Steel Ministry to take alternative measures for RINL’s revival. He also requested the court to call for records with regard to the feasibilities and proposals for allotting the captive iron ore mines to the steel plant, which, he said, will lead to 50 per cent cost cutting.

Lakshminarayana said in the petition that five lakh people are dependent directly or indirectly on the Steel Plant, including 17,000 permanent employees and 16,000 contract workers. The employees and people of Andhra Pradesh are unhappy with the decision of the Centre and employees and political parties started agitations to protect the steel plant from privatisation. There were losses to VSP in 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 and a net profit of `97 crore for the 2018-19 fiscal. The steel plant is yet to give employment to 8,000 of the 16,500 project oustees, he pointed out. He made the Union Finance Secretary, Steel Ministry secretary, ministry of mines & factories secretary, AP Chief Secretary, RINL CMD and Vizag collector as respondents.