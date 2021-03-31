STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

VVL files PIL in HC against RINL privatisation

Lakshminarayana said in the petition that five lakh people are dependent directly or indirectly on the Steel Plant, including 17,000 permanent employees and 16,000 contract workers.

Published: 31st March 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A PIL was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the Centre’s decision to privatise Vizag Steel Plant. Former CBI JD VV Lakshminaraya filed the PIL challenging the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic affairs (CCEA) to privatise Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. 

“The decision was unconstitutional and violation of the Articles 12, 14, 19, 21, 300-A and 226 of the Constitution,” he claimed and requested the court to set aside the decision of the CCEA. He also requested the court to direct the Union Finance Ministry and the Steel Ministry to take alternative measures for RINL’s revival. He also requested the court to call for records with regard to the feasibilities and proposals for allotting the captive iron ore mines to the steel plant, which, he said, will lead to 50 per cent cost cutting. 

Lakshminarayana said in the petition that five lakh people are dependent directly or indirectly on the Steel Plant, including 17,000 permanent employees and 16,000 contract workers. The employees and people of Andhra Pradesh are unhappy with the decision of the Centre and employees and political parties started agitations to protect the steel plant from privatisation. There were losses to VSP  in 2015-2016, 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 and a net profit of `97 crore for the  2018-19 fiscal. The steel plant is yet to give employment to 8,000 of the 16,500 project oustees, he pointed out. He made the Union Finance Secretary, Steel Ministry secretary, ministry of mines & factories secretary, AP Chief Secretary, RINL CMD and Vizag collector as respondents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Vizag Steel Plant
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp