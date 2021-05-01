STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17,354 fresh cases, 8,468 recoveries   

Covid-19 toll nears 8,000 after 64 die in 24 hours, infection positivity rate jumps to 6.72 per cent

Beneficiaries take their second dose of Covishield vaccine, at Ruia hospital in Tirupati on Friday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a yet another highest single-day spike so far, Andhra Pradesh reported 17,354 new Covid-19 cases, which emerged from over 86,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, the state government said. With the fresh additions, the cumulative caseload went past 11 lakh, and the active cases stood at 1.22 lakh. Another 64 fatalities took the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the state to 7,992. AP’s positivity rate stood at 6.72 per cent on Friday.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, seven districts reported more than 1,000 new infections with the highest of 2,764 in Chittoor followed by 2,129 in Guntur. Chittoor and Guntur witnessed a sharp spike in cases. All 13 districts saw a growth in their daily spikes. With 8,468 new recoveries, the overall recoveries reached 9.70 lakh. Nellore reported nine new deaths; Vizag eight; Viziangaram seven; Chittoor, East Godavari and Prakasam six each; Anantapur five; Guntur, Kurnool and West Godavari four each; and Krishna and Srikakulam three each.

