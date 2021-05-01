BIRRD Hospital to treat Covid positive TTD staff henceforth

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: BIRRD (Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled) Hospital has been converted into a Covid hospital to treat TTD employees. Announcing this here on Friday, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said, “There will be no changes in darshan timings of Venkateswara temple due to Covid surge. We will strictly follow all the guidelines issued by the Centre and the State to combat Covid.”

Reviewing the Covid situation, he said the new infections emerged from Tirupati, which was declared a containment zone. The TTD will financially support the staff, who are undergoing treatment for Covid. A total of 15 TTD staff died of Covid, he said.

Meanwhile, the number of devotees visiting Tirumala has declined due to surge in Covid cases. On Wednesday, only 11,000 people out of 23,000 who booked Sheegra Darshan tickets, visited the temple. The turnout further decreased to 9,000 on Thursday, he said.

“Only 50 per cent of TTD staff will be allowed to work at Tirumala and the rest will be asked to stay at home for a week. There will be no inconvenience to devotees since the footfall is already low. Every possible step is being taken to contain the Covid spread.”