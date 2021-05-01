STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Botcha terms stir against  three-capital plan bogus 

Members from other political parties also demanded that Amaravati be retained as the state capital. 

Published: 01st May 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the state government was committed to develop Amaravati as a part of its decentralised development plan, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee terming their protests ‘bogus’.  He attributed the delay in launching developmental works to the court cases filed by  TDP sympathisers.

In a press conference at Tadepalli on Friday, the minister criticised the virtual ‘protest’ organised by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC, marking the completion of 500 days of its stir against the three-capital plan of the government. “We are implementing what all has been promised to the farmers and agriculture workers, and we have already made it clear that we will develop Amaravati. So, they can’t question us about what we would do about Amaravati,” he said.He asked the JAC whose interests it was protecting. 

“The parirakshana (protection) is for whom? For benami land holders or Naidu? It is all bogus and only to save their benami interests. Our government has taken policy and political decision to develop all three regions of the state and we are committed to it. We will develop Amaravati along with Visakhapatnam and Kurnool,” he emphasised.

Earlier in the day, the JAC held a virtual programme ‘Amaravati Udyama Sabha’, in which Naidu spoke. 
Chairman of the JAC GVR Shastri expressed confidence that courts will also be in favour of the farmers. He said efforts were being made to have all the central government organisations, which were allotted lands in Amaravati, launch the construction of their campuses before December. Members from other political parties also demanded that Amaravati be retained as the state capital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp