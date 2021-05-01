Botcha terms stir against  three-capital plan bogus 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the state government was committed to develop Amaravati as a part of its decentralised development plan, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee terming their protests ‘bogus’. He attributed the delay in launching developmental works to the court cases filed by TDP sympathisers.

In a press conference at Tadepalli on Friday, the minister criticised the virtual ‘protest’ organised by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC, marking the completion of 500 days of its stir against the three-capital plan of the government. “We are implementing what all has been promised to the farmers and agriculture workers, and we have already made it clear that we will develop Amaravati. So, they can’t question us about what we would do about Amaravati,” he said.He asked the JAC whose interests it was protecting.

“The parirakshana (protection) is for whom? For benami land holders or Naidu? It is all bogus and only to save their benami interests. Our government has taken policy and political decision to develop all three regions of the state and we are committed to it. We will develop Amaravati along with Visakhapatnam and Kurnool,” he emphasised.

Earlier in the day, the JAC held a virtual programme ‘Amaravati Udyama Sabha’, in which Naidu spoke.

Chairman of the JAC GVR Shastri expressed confidence that courts will also be in favour of the farmers. He said efforts were being made to have all the central government organisations, which were allotted lands in Amaravati, launch the construction of their campuses before December. Members from other political parties also demanded that Amaravati be retained as the state capital.