CM Jagan to write to PM Modi on AP’s priority to give jabs to 45 plus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh will not go for vaccination of people in the age group of 18-44 from May 1 as it has decided to complete inoculation of beneficiaries of above 45 years first owing to limited availability of Covid vaccine in the State.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday explaining his government’s decision to complete the vaccination of 45 plus category first. He will also furnish details of the vaccination drive and Covid-19 situation in the State.

Disclosing this to mediapersons here on Friday, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said as per the vaccine availability through other than the government channel for May, made known to the State, a total of 9,91,700 Covishield doses and 3,43,930 Covaxin doses will be available for purchase. The Centre on its part, will continue to allocate vaccine for the vaccination of 45 plus age group, which is a few lakh doses per week.

“As 13 lakh doses will not be sufficient to take up a drive to vaccinate 2.04 crore population in the age group of 18-44 in the State, which requires 4.08 crore doses (two doses per beneficiary), the Chief Minister opined that instead of going for vaccination of a very small section of that category, it is better to use the vaccine to complete the inoculation of 45 plus group. Vaccine to be allotted for this category in the future will be used for 18-44 group,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the State government is holding talks with vaccine producers over price and delivery of vaccine. The schedule for vaccination drive will be finalised soon after vaccine is made available.