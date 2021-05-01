STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Conduct quality auditing of Nadu-Nedu works: CM

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar and Education Commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu were present.    

Published: 01st May 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reviewing the progress of ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu’ on Friday, directed the officials not to compromise on the quality of works and said quality auditing should be done on every work in all the schools. 

He instructed the officials to draw murals on the buildings of the schools which are under renovation,  to make them more attractive. He said the photos of schools before and after Nadu-Nedu works should be displayed in schools after the completion of works so that the importance of the scheme could be understood and the staff will get an idea on the maintenance.

Directing the officials to complete the works of painting, installation of smart TVs, wall art by the end of May, the Chief Minister emphasised that there should not be any compromise on quality. He pointed out that to ensure quality, parent committees were formed. The Chief Minister said officials should check on the quality of works in schools in May and June and perform quality audit. He wanted the toilet maintenance system in the schools to be completed by reopening of schools in July. 

He said teachers should be given training to ensure smooth implementation of English as a medium of instruction. He said Vidya  Kanuka kits should be ready by the time schools reopen and English dictionary should be made available in the kit. He said all the items being given in Vidya Kanuka kit should be of good quality and the second phase of Nadu Nedu works should start once the schools reopen in July.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar and Education Commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu were present.      

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp