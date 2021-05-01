Conduct quality auditing of Nadu-Nedu works: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reviewing the progress of ‘Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu’ on Friday, directed the officials not to compromise on the quality of works and said quality auditing should be done on every work in all the schools.

He instructed the officials to draw murals on the buildings of the schools which are under renovation, to make them more attractive. He said the photos of schools before and after Nadu-Nedu works should be displayed in schools after the completion of works so that the importance of the scheme could be understood and the staff will get an idea on the maintenance.

Directing the officials to complete the works of painting, installation of smart TVs, wall art by the end of May, the Chief Minister emphasised that there should not be any compromise on quality. He pointed out that to ensure quality, parent committees were formed. The Chief Minister said officials should check on the quality of works in schools in May and June and perform quality audit. He wanted the toilet maintenance system in the schools to be completed by reopening of schools in July.

He said teachers should be given training to ensure smooth implementation of English as a medium of instruction. He said Vidya Kanuka kits should be ready by the time schools reopen and English dictionary should be made available in the kit. He said all the items being given in Vidya Kanuka kit should be of good quality and the second phase of Nadu Nedu works should start once the schools reopen in July.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar and Education Commissioner Chinaveerabhadrudu were present.