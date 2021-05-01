Corona: Scarcity of blood in Guntur hosps 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In the wake of corona positive cases, hospitals and patients are facing scarcity of blood. With blood reserves getting depleted during Covid-19 times, Rotary Club district Secretary Ramachandra Raju said people are more terrified now than last year.

No one is coming forward to donate blood. Normally, we collected 100 to 150 sachets of blood at each camp, but now we are able to collect hardly 25 to 50 sachets. With the blood becoming scarce, we are giving it only to needy patients (who have doctor’s prescription) and that too in limited quantities.