Exams will benefit students, enable them get seats in good colleges: CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated that the conduct of SSC and Intermediate examinations is only for the benefit of students. “We are conducting SSC and Intermediate exams keeping in mind the future of students. Cancellation of exams is easy, but conducting them is a challenging task. The States which are not conducting exams, are issuing pass certificates. The certificates with just pass marks will not enable students get a seat in a good college. If students appear for exams, they will get good marks and will be better placed in the competitive world,” he said. Asserting that the government is going to conduct the exams in the best interest of students, Jagan said teachers should understand the objective and explain the importance of writing exams to parents for the bright future of students