STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

IAS officers to monitor home isolation cases; AP has 30,559 Remdesivir doses 

As a major chunk of active caseload of Covid is in home isolation, the government has appointed IAS officers as nodal officers to monitor home isolation cases.

Published: 01st May 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sri City donates 10k litre oxygen tanker to Padmavathi Covid Hospital (SVIMS) in Tirupati on Friday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

With regard to oxygen supply in the State, Singhal said 437 MT of oxygen was supplied in the last 24 hours. “Against our requirement of 550 MT, the Centre has allocated 470 MT. Allocations from the Centre are dynamic and vary from day to day depending on the availability and demands from other States. On our part, we have requested for a meeting of the committee, which makes allocations and consider increasing our indent,” he said. 

The Centre has asked petroleum companies to divert cryogenic tankers used for LNG for oxygen transportation. On Friday, nine such tankers were allocated to the States and Andhra Pradesh got two, so liquid oxygen can be transported to refilling points from oxygen plants. “The State government on its part is also planning to purchase cryogenic tankers. Sri City is reported to be manufacturing tankers and discussions will be held once there is a clarity on the subject,” he said. 

Giving details of Remdesivir stock in the State, Singhal said a total of 15,291 vials are in private hospitals and of which 9,646 were procured by hospitals themselves, while 5,645 doses were facilitated by the government. In all, 30,559 doses of Remdesivir are available in all the hospitals now. 

With regard to beds availability, focus is on Covid Care Centres and more number of them are being set up across the State. “We expect them to be filled gradually. At present, a total of 7,749 patients are undergoing treatment at CCCs.  Earlier, when there were no CCCs, Covid hospitals accommodated all the cases. Now, with increasing demand, priority is being given to serious cases. As and when a vacancy of bed is created in hospitals, it is being filled with serious cases, while non-serious cases are being accommodated in CCCs,” he explained. 

As a major chunk of active caseload of Covid is in home isolation, the government has appointed IAS officers as nodal officers to monitor home isolation cases. They are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring home isolation kits are delivered to patients promptly, ANMs visit patients regularly to keep track of their health condition. 

He said the number of calls being received by 104 call centres is increasing and on Friday compared to 7,000 calls a day on an average during weekdays, 15,000 plus calls were received. Out of the total, 3,698 calls were related to tests, 3,183 sought Covid information and 2,872 test results and 930 enquired about vaccination, Singhal added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp