Kadapa pvt hospitals fall in line 

Admit to their mistake of putting up ‘no admission’ board, say it will not happen in future 

Published: 01st May 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 09:34 AM

Private hospital representatives at the meeting in Kadapa on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A day after stopping new admission of Covid patients, the private hospital managements fell in line after holding talks with District Collector C Harikiran and admitted to their mistake of putting up ‘No Admission’ boards in front of their hospitals.

The private hospitals, which were permitted to treat Covid patients on Thursday, stopped new admission of patients alleging harassment by officials, who conducted surprise checks and booked a couple of hospitals for violating Covid treatment guidelines prescribed by the government. The issue was resolved during their meeting with the collector on Friday.

Speaking to the media after the talks, the collector said the hospital managements admitted to their mistake of not treating Covid patients on Thursday night and assured not to resort to such an act in the future. “They assured to treat Covid patients as per the guidelines issued by the government,’’ Harikiran said. 

The collector said during the raids, the police and vigilance officials have found the hospitals collecting exorbitant fees from patients and FIRs were registered against two hospitals. Cheating cases were registered against the hospitals following which the hospitals stopped admission of new patients,’’ he said and added that after the talks, the managements assured to treat patients as per the guidelines issued by the government.

“We have made it clear that collecting money as advance is against the guidelines and we showed the private hospital representatives the evidence with regard to their violations. They have admitted their fault,’’ the collector said.

When the hospital managements expressed their concern over registering cheating cases against them, the Collector told them that the government is giving some exemptions to them and even Remedsivir injections are being provided to them by the government.

Harikiran said last year, 11 private hospitals provided Covid treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme and this time, they have given permission to 20 hospitals and five more hospitals have applied for permission. “We are giving permission liberally and any hospital which was given a nod shall provide 50 per cent of their beds for treatment under Aarogyasri,’’ the collector said.

